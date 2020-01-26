Kids can make 'ice' slime at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY -- Kids can enjoy an afternoon of making "ice" slime and discovering how Lewis and Clark kept their soldiers busy during "'Snow' Place Like Home: Winter on the Trail,'" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Participants will imagine what it was like to be a part of the Corps of Discovery crew, waiting for the winter snow to melt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to history education coordinator Sara Olson, one of the expedition's winter activities involved men jumping from "ice cakes" in the Missouri River. Kids will be able to take the "ice" slime home with them.

Admission and materials will be free for this drop-in activity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.