Kids can make 'ice' slime at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the attached Betty Strong Encounter Center were built and are maintained by Missouri River Historical Development, the nonprofit group that holds the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's gambling license.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Kids can enjoy an afternoon of making "ice" slime and discovering how Lewis and Clark kept their soldiers busy during "'Snow' Place Like Home: Winter on the Trail,'" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Participants will imagine what it was like to be a part of the Corps of Discovery crew, waiting for the winter snow to melt.

According to history education coordinator Sara Olson, one of the expedition's winter activities involved men jumping from "ice cakes" in the Missouri River. Kids will be able to take the "ice" slime home with them.  

Admission and materials will be free for this drop-in activity. 

