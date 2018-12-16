SIOUX CITY -- A drop-in kids' Christmas wreath-making activity will be held form 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
As a part of the activity, participants will learn about the history of evergreens in Christmas decorating.
"Today's Christmas decorations bear little resemblance to those of the early 1800s," said Sara Olson, the center's education coordinator. "Many favorites, including Christmas trees and Christmas cards, were not yet common. Decorations, if any, were kept simple."
Children will also learn how the Lewis & Clark Expedition celebrated Christmas three times, usually with discharging firearms, singing, dancing and plenty to eat.