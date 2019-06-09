SIOUX CITY -- Kids will have the opportunity to learn about foods common on the Lewis & Clark Trail on Wednesday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
At 10 a.m., the center will present "Campfire Stories," allowing younger kids to hear about a storm before participating in a "trail-tasting" inspired by the Lewis & Clark expedition.
An hour later, older kids can participate in a "Junior Explorers" event, baking a traditional army staple and learning how food shaped the expedition.
Admission and materials are free.