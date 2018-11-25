SIOUX CITY -- A variety of holiday crafts for young children will be featured at a "Kids Holiday Make and Take" activity from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
The format of the program is similar to the museum's popular "Kids Thursday" summer program in that children will be able to make craft projects with an adult.
Families can choose from craft projects such as Christmas and Hanukkah ornaments and much more.
The cost of the program is $1 per child and preregistration is not required.
For a complete listing of upcoming programs and events, visit www.siouxcitymuseum.org.