SIOUX CITY -- The dangers and obstacles on the Lewis and Clark trail will be explored Wednesday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
At 10 a.m., younger kids will gather around the center's "campfire" to learn about what Captains Lewis and Clark expected from their soldiers. Kids will be put to the test to learn if they can pass the captains' "endurance" test.
At 11 a.m., older kids will find out about the men the captains selected to travel up the Missouri River. Kids will then get to test their own strength and endurance on a Lewis and Clark-inspired obstacle course.
"Being a soldier was not an easy job," education coordinator Sara Olson said. "The captains had to know that their soldiers could withstand countless hardships if they ever hoped to reach the Pacific Ocean."
Admission and materials are free for both sessions and kids should wear tennis shoes and clothes that can get dirty.
For more information, contact Olson at 712-224-5242.