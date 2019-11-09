Kids' ornament decorating project at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY -- A "Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating" kids drop-in activity will be taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

On the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the explorers used the holiday to relax and have some fun. Christmas was a simple affair if it was celebrated at all, explained Sara Olson, the center's history education curator.

Today, decorating for the holidays is much more common, she added.

Admission, materials and treats are free for this activity.

