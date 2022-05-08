Kids' programming planned Tuesday at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

SIOUX CITY -- Two programs for younger people are planned Tuesday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Preschoolers are welcome to come to the Nature Center with an adult Tuesday for a special story time about Mexican Folklore.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, the story "Cuckoo: a Mexican Folktale and Moon Rope" by featured author Lois Ehlert will be read. There will also be craft-making and a short hike if weather allows.

Naturalist Kari Sandage, will lead and read these stories in Spanish and English.

Prepare to be outdoors and dress for the weather. There is a limit of 20 people and attendees must pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.

Later on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., children ages 8 to 14 can come to the Nature Center for a new program designed for kids who love arts and nature.

Attendees of this program will explore the outdoors and create a piece of art inspired by nature. The art will be made by doing flower and leaf pounding.

There is a limit of 20 children. The cost is $5 per person for materials.

Attendees should pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing camps@woodburyparks.org.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Highway 12) in Sioux City.

