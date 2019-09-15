{{featured_button_text}}
L&C silhouette

During a drop-in activity Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, kids will learn about an early photographic tool known as a “physiognotrace.” Kids will create an image inspired by this technique.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- "A Silhouette Says a Thousand Words," a kids' drop-in activity, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Kids will practice the art of silhouette cutting -- an early photographic method from the 1800s. Using images from the Lewis & Clark Trail as subjects, kids will create silhouettes and a watercolor background for their artwork.

"There are only a handful of portraits of Captains Lewis and Clark form their lifetime," said education coordinator Sara Olson. "The silhouette of Lewis gives us a unique insight of Lewis' facial features and the fashions of the times."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Admission, materials and treats will be free for this event.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments