During a drop-in activity Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, kids will learn about an early photographic tool known as a “physiognotrace.” Kids will create an image inspired by this technique.
SIOUX CITY -- "A Silhouette Says a Thousand Words," a kids' drop-in activity, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Kids will practice the art of silhouette cutting -- an early photographic method from the 1800s. Using images from the Lewis & Clark Trail as subjects, kids will create silhouettes and a watercolor background for their artwork.
"There are only a handful of portraits of Captains Lewis and Clark form their lifetime," said education coordinator Sara Olson. "The silhouette of Lewis gives us a unique insight of Lewis' facial features and the fashions of the times."
