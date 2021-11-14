Kingsley-Pierson Elementary to host Computer Science Festival

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The Kingsley-Pierson Elementary computer science lead team will host a "Computer Science Festival" in the gym from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. Nov. 24.

Students in grades K-4 will learn from multiple computer science activities as they rotate to three different stations for 20 minutes each, with a total of 10 stations available, according to a press release from the school district.

Many volunteers are providing assistance, including Mary Trent, the Northwest Regional STEM manager and Erin Chute, the Area Education Agency (AEA) technology best practice coach.

Riverside Technologies, Inc. (RTI), other business partners, agribusiness representatives, parents and teachers also plan to volunteer.

Plendl Feed Service will donate the materials for students to create and enjoy a snack made using an algorithm. Lonnie Ploeger's Agribusiness will provide rolls and water for the volunteers.

Computer Science Standards will be required next year, and this festival is an early opportunity for Kingsley-Pierson students and teachers to prepare for the new requirements, according to the district.

