SIOUX CITY -- "Whale of a Tale," a kids' drop-in activity, will be taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Sgt. Floyd Classroom at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Admission and art materials will be free. Kids will learn about giant mammals and how they stay warm in freezing temperatures. Kids also will participate in whale-themed activities.
During the winter of 1805-1806, Capt. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark received word of a beached whale on the present-day Oregon coast.
Clark purchased 300 pounds of the highly prized blubber and a few gallons of whale oil from the Tillahook Indians.
Lewis described the blubber as "very palatable and tender" and "it resembled the beaver or the dog in flavor."
"It was an exciting experience (for the explorers)," Sara Olson, the Center's history education coordinator, said. "Many expedition members probably had never before seen a whale."