SIOUX CITY -- The classic farcical comedy "Boeing Boeing" will be presented on the main stage at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.
Set in a Paris apartment in the 1960s, bachelor Bernard finds himself engaged to three attractive stewardesses, all at the same time. The already complicated situation gets even more so when Bernard's buddy Robert discovers the secret.
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. May 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18, and at 1:30 p.m. May 12 and 19.
Tickets are $23 for adults, $18 for seniors age 62 and above, and $12 for students. They may be purchased by calling 712-255-9536 or logging onto lambtheatre.com.