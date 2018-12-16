Try 1 month for 99¢
SIOUX CITY -- The public is invited to be a part of the audience for a Siouxland Public Media broadcast of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," taking place at 7 p.m. Friday at LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.

The production features local actors working from a script that was originally adapted for Orson Welles in the 1940s.

The broadcast, which will air live on KWIT 90.3 F.M., begins with a 6 p.m. social hour featuring seasonal treats provided by Western Iowa Tech Community College's Culinary Institute.

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults and $15 for students. They may be purchased at scjtix.com

"A Christmas Carol Live" is a partnership between LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, Gilchrist Foundation and Siouxland Public Media.

