Langleys to do Grandparents Day program from Encounter Center
View Comments

{{featured_button_text}}
Jack and Mike Langley

Mike Langley, left, and his dad Jack Langley are shown outside the former Central High School in Sioux City in this 2012 file photo.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame members Mike and Jack Langley will be presenting a "September Songs for Grandparents Day" concert, via Facebook, at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

The program will feature a range of tunes that will send audiences into an autumnal mood. The Langleys, who are among the Center's most popular entertainers, will perform some of their favorite songs as well as some original material.

Father and son singer-songwriters, the Langleys have been performing on stage for more than 40 years, from Sioux City to Nashville to Vienna, Austria, and back.

To access the Langleys' concert, go to facebook.com/sclandc.

