SIOUX CITY -- Lawton-based author Donna M. Young will be signing copies of her newest novel, "Grace Abounding," in May.
Young will be at Koffie Knechtion, 419 Golf Road, South Sioux City, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and at Pierce Street Coffee Works, 1920 Pierce St., Sioux City, from 8 a.m. to noon May 25.
"Grace Abounding," an action-packed sequel to 2017's "The Daze of Grace," finds the lead character all grown up. Along with her family and her heavenly guard, Grace must thwart demons and evil around the globe.
A stage 4 cancer survivor, Young says faith plays an important part in her writing. A percentage of the proceeds for "Grace Abounding," as well as her six prior books, will go to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.