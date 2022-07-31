 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawton, Iowa novelist receives two prestigious awards

LAWTON,  Iowa -- A novel and a motivational memoir by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio.

Donna M. Young author photo

Young

"The Daze of Grace" -- which tells the story of a girl discovering the meaning of life -- received first place in Christian fiction. "When All Else Fails" -- a chronicle of Young's recovery from a health crisis -- was awarded in the autobiographical, cancer and motivational categories.

An artist, ordained minister and stage 4 cancer survivor, Young began writing when she was undergoing treatment. Since 2017, she was written 10 books in such categories as thrillers, historic fiction and religious studies. 

Proceeds from Young's books have gone to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the Food Bank of Siouxland.

