Lawton, Iowa writer picks up two literary awards

LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel and a religious work of nonfiction by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Radio.

"Grace Abounding," a sequel to Young's novel "The Daze of Grace" (a previous Firebird Book Award winner), won in the Christian fiction category. "Fear and Other Names of the Enemy" won in the religious/nonfiction category.

An artist, ordained minister and stage 4 cancer survivor, Young began writing when she was undergoing treatment. Since 2017, she has written books in such categories as thrillers, historical fiction and religious studies.

Proceeds from Young's books have gone to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the Food Bank of Siouxland.