LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel by a Lawton, Iowa-based author was awarded three Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio.

"Monsters," which tells the story about a young girl named Marie who has a chance meeting with an angel, picked up awards for Christian fiction, fiction and suspense for novelist Donna M. Young.

An artist, ordained minister and stage 4 cancer survivor, Young began writing when she was undergoing treatment. Since then, she has written books in such categories as thrillers, historical fiction and religious studies.

"I am most grateful for the recognition from Speak Up Talk Radio," Young said. "This is the eighth of my books to be awarded. What a blessing."

Proceeds from Young's books have gone to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the Food Bank of Siouxland.