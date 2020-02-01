League of Women Voters to present program at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will host the League of Women Voters presentation “100 Years with the Vote” at 2 p.m. Feb. 9.

Admission is free, with a reception to follow.

The League of Women Voters in Sioux City will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the LWV in the United States. Members of the local League of Women Voters will be sharing the history of the League and welcoming several guest presenters, including special guest “Carrie Chapman Catt” portrayed by LWVSC board member Carolyn Goodwin.

On Feb. 14, 1920, Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt called for the founding of the League of Women Voters. Catt, then president of the National American Women’s Suffrage Association (NAWSA), spoke at the NAWSA’s last convention keynoting this recommendation and noted her confidence that the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote, would soon be ratified by the necessary 36 states. The 19th Amendment was signed into law Aug. 26, 1920.

