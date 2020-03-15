You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lewis and Clark art contest workshop to be held Saturday
View Comments

Lewis and Clark art contest workshop to be held Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kids from preschool through the sixth grade are invited to attend a special drop-in art workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The workshop will allow kids to work on entries for the annual "Story Time with Lewis & Clark" art contest.

The art contest encourages kids to draw Lewis and Clark, or any member of their crew, in a scene from a favorite book, movie or, even, a video game.

Students may enter in the preschool-through-first-grade division; second-and-third-grade division; and fourth-through-sixth-grade division. 

Artwork must be original and submitted to the Interpretive Center by April 1.

Three winners will be chosen, with each winning a $50 prize.

For contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com or by calling education coordinator Sara Olson at 712-224-5242. 

'Story Time with Lewis & Clark' art contest workshop at Interpretive Center
Sioux City museum activities take kids back to Lewis and Clark days -- or before
Sara Olson

Olson

 Dave Dreeszen
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News