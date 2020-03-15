Lewis and Clark art contest workshop to be held Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Kids from preschool through the sixth grade are invited to attend a special drop-in art workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The workshop will allow kids to work on entries for the annual "Story Time with Lewis & Clark" art contest.
The art contest encourages kids to draw Lewis and Clark, or any member of their crew, in a scene from a favorite book, movie or, even, a video game.
Students may enter in the preschool-through-first-grade division; second-and-third-grade division; and fourth-through-sixth-grade division.
Artwork must be original and submitted to the Interpretive Center by April 1.
Three winners will be chosen, with each winning a $50 prize.
For contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com or by calling education coordinator Sara Olson at 712-224-5242.
