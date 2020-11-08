 Skip to main content
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to present online kids program
SIOUX CITY – The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will be presenting “Oceans in View,” an online kids program, at 2 p.m. Saturday, via siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

By early November 1805, the Corps of Discovery had finally reached its final destination: the Pacific Ocean. Exhausted and eternally damped from northwestern weather, Captain Clark exclaimed, “Great joy in camp!” as the group came in sight of the Pacific Ocean.

Sara Olson

Olson

“The Corps would camp near the ocean during the winter of 1804-1805,” education coordinator Sara Olson said. “I believe the Captains would have been a little disappointed because they had to finally conclude that there was no navigable water route from the Missouri River to the Pacific Ocean, but they had a great adventure and couldn’t wait to return home to tell everybody about it."

