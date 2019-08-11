SIOUX CITY -- Explore an 1804 living history camp replicating the Lewis and Clark expedition's stay at present-day Sioux City at the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment Aug. 17-18.
The grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Road, will showcase authentic tents, camp equipment, uniforms and firearms like those used during the expedition. Reenactors will interact with visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with children's activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The encampment will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Sergeant Floyd Burial Reenactment Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sergeant Floyd Monument, 2601 S. Lewis Blvd. Reenactors in full dress uniform will recreate the burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only member of the expedition to die during their journey.
The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs because seating is limited.
These free events are sponsored by the Sioux City Public Museum and Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center. For more information, contact the Welcome Center at 712-279-0198 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.