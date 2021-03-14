Lewis & Clark Center launches 'Prairie Dogs in Siouxland' kids art contest

Entry deadline is May 1 for this year's art contest, which was inspired by the small critters known as "barking squirrels" by Captain Meriwether Lewis. Also known as "petite chien" and "burrowing squirrels," the prairie dogs were first caught by the Corps of Discovery on Sept. 7, 1804. Kid artists are invited to decorate and create their own version of a prairie dog, creating a picture of their imaginings.