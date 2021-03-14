 Skip to main content
Lewis & Clark Center launches 'Prairie Dogs in Siouxland' kids art contest
Lewis & Clark Center launches 'Prairie Dogs in Siouxland' kids art contest

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites all preschool through sixth-graders to enter the "Prairie Dogs in Siouxland" art contest.

Entry deadline is May 1 for this year's art contest, which was inspired by the small critters known as "barking squirrels" by Captain Meriwether Lewis. Also known as "petite chien" and "burrowing squirrels," the prairie dogs were first caught by the Corps of Discovery on Sept. 7, 1804. Kid artists are invited to decorate and create their own version of a prairie dog, creating a picture of their imaginings.

LC Prairie Dog Art Contest 2021

The prairie dogs found in Siouxland during the Lewis & Clark Expedition are the inspiration for this year’s art contest, “Prairie Dogs in Siouxland,” at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

Students may enter in the following divisions: preschool through first grade; second through third grade; and fourth through sixth grade. Artwork must be original and submitted to the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, IA 51103 or to SOlson@siouxcitylcic.com. Prizes will be awarded.

For contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com or contact education coordinator Sara Olson at 712-224-5242.

