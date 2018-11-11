SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will present "Thankful Turkeys," a drop-in activity from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 900 Larsen Park Road.
Kids will be able to create "grateful" feathers to decorate Lewis & Clark-themed turkeys by using Corps of Discovery exhibit murals for inspiration.
"We will compare what we are thankful for today with what the Corps of Discovery was thankful for during the expedition," Sara Olson, the Center's education coordinator, said.
Incidentally, the expedition never celebrated Thanksgiving Day. During Lewis and Clark's lifetimes, the holiday was not widely observed in the United States. The story of the 1921 feast at Plymouth Colony between the English pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians didn't become part of pop culture until the late 1800s.
Admission, supplies and treats will be free.