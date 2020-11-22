 Skip to main content
Lewis & Clark Center to offer 'Troublemakers on the Trail' virtual kids program
Did you know that the Corps of Discovery had some troublemakers during the early part of the expedition? Kids will learn about some of these troublemakers, including the trial of Moses Reed that took place right here in Siouxland, during an online kids program at 2 p.m. Saturday.

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's virtual kids program "Troublemakers on the Trail" will investigate some problems that Captains Lewis and Clark dealt with during the expedition, including the desertion and trial of Private Moses Reed.

The online video will be posted at 2 p.m. Saturday, via YouTube and Facebook at siouxcitylcic.com

In early August 1804, near present-day Blair, Nebraska, one of the captains' soldiers, Moses Reed, asked to travel downriver to retrieve his lost knife. Agreeing to his request, the Captains quickly realized Reed had deserted after finding his belongings gone and supplies missing. After sending out a search party to retrieve him, the captains held a trial and court-martialed Reed.

For more information on the program or for general information, call 712-224-5242. 

