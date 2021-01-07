 Skip to main content
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center launches Kids' Club
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center launches Kids' Club

LC Kids

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is beginning a new Kids' Club.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is beginning a new Kids' Club, which will allow the organization to continue its programming to all Siouxland children.

For a membership fee, Kids' Club preschool to 6th grade members will receive a collectible Explorer's Coin, fun tokens throughout the year, notification of all children's activities, and an invitation to a summer-ending, members-only party at the 900 Larsen Park Road center. Memberships are $20 for one child; additional siblings are $10 each.

The Kids' Club will host a virtual "swearing-in" ceremony at 2 p.m. Jan. 23. New members will receive a virtual video in their emails to take the special club's "oath."

"It's a great opportunity to help support all of the fun kids-themed activities we do here at the center," education coordinator Sara Olson said, before adding. "We can't wait until we can have in-person programs once again." 

For more information, call 712-224-5242 or log onto siouxcitylcic.com.

