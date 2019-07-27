SIOUX CITY -- Kids will learn about the giant American bison and the navigational method known as "dead reckoning" at 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
At 10 a.m., younger kids will listen to a story about a mouse and an imaginary creature known as a "gruffalo." Children will learn about the American bison (buffalo), which is similar to the fictional gruffalo.
At 11 a.m., older kids will learn about a navigational method known as "dead reckoning." Captain William Clark used this method to map the path taken by the expedition, hoping to uncover a direct water route to the Pacific Ocean.
Admission and materials for all Exploration Wednesday programs are free. For more information, contact Education Coordinator Sara Olson at 712-224-5242.