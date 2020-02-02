You are the owner of this article.
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to host bird life activity
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to host bird life activity

LC kids' feathery flight 2-8-20

One of Captain Lewis’ favorite things to do was learn about the birds living in the Louisiana Territory. Kids will learn about these bird encounters during “Feathery Flight,” a drop-in activity from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- "Feathery Flight on the Missouri River," a kids' drop-in activity, will be taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Kids will learn about the Missouri River bird life and make bird feeders. Also, during a do-it-yourself "beak lab," participants will test what bird beaks are best suited for collecting different kinds of foods. 

"February is 'Bird Feeding Month' and a perfect opportunity to learn about the birds in our own backyards," education coordinator Sara Olson said. "Kids will be making feeders to make sure the birds have plenty to eat till spring."

Admission, materials and treats will be free.

