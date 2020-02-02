Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to host bird life activity

SIOUX CITY -- "Feathery Flight on the Missouri River," a kids' drop-in activity, will be taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Kids will learn about the Missouri River bird life and make bird feeders. Also, during a do-it-yourself "beak lab," participants will test what bird beaks are best suited for collecting different kinds of foods.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"February is 'Bird Feeding Month' and a perfect opportunity to learn about the birds in our own backyards," education coordinator Sara Olson said. "Kids will be making feeders to make sure the birds have plenty to eat till spring."

Admission, materials and treats will be free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.