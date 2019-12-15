You are the owner of this article.
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to host kids' activities
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to host kids' activities

LC kids' December activities image 2019

Siouxland kids and their families are invited to enjoy board games (Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.) and build “winter forts” (Dec. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.) this winter break at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Admission and materials will be free.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center has announced  upcoming kids' drop-in activities that will be taking place at the 900 Larsen Park Road facilities.

"Captains Got Game: Board Games at the Center," will occur from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 and Jan, 3. Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of board game fun. Games will be available for use at the center, including a variety of colonial and modern games.

"Marshmallow 'Forts' with Lewis and Clark" will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 28. Kids will use their "carpentry" skills to create miniature forts using unique building materials.

Also available for viewing at the center is the Traditional Lakota Games display, which includes a number of reproduced games and toys by Lakota artist Mike Marshall, of Rosebud, S.D.

"Imagine what the Lewis and Clark Expedition must have felt 200 years ago, cooped up all winter long," education coordinator Sara Olson said. "The expedition spent six months snowed in at its first winter encampment in present-day North Dakota."

Admission to all Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center kids' activities as well as materials are free.

