Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to host kids' activities

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center has announced upcoming kids' drop-in activities that will be taking place at the 900 Larsen Park Road facilities.

"Captains Got Game: Board Games at the Center," will occur from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 and Jan, 3. Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of board game fun. Games will be available for use at the center, including a variety of colonial and modern games.

"Marshmallow 'Forts' with Lewis and Clark" will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 28. Kids will use their "carpentry" skills to create miniature forts using unique building materials.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also available for viewing at the center is the Traditional Lakota Games display, which includes a number of reproduced games and toys by Lakota artist Mike Marshall, of Rosebud, S.D.

"Imagine what the Lewis and Clark Expedition must have felt 200 years ago, cooped up all winter long," education coordinator Sara Olson said. "The expedition spent six months snowed in at its first winter encampment in present-day North Dakota."

Admission to all Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center kids' activities as well as materials are free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.