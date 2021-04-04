 Skip to main content
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to unveil new keelboat replica
Lewis and Clark keelboat replica

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center is opening a new keelboat exhibit.

 Earl Horlyk

SIOUX CITY -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new permanent exhibit that commemorates the Corps of Discovery's keelboat will take place at 12:30 p.m. April 13 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The grand opening for the 10-foot replica will be from noon to 5 p.m. April 17, with the first 100 visitors to receive a free keelboat nickel, Sugar Shack cookies and a pamphlet filled with facts about the boat.

The keelboat was designed to carry heavy loads of cargo. The expedition needed an immense amount of supplies, making the keelboat heavy and hard to move. Lewis and Clark brought 12 tons of equipment.

For more information about the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, along with the adjacent Betty Strong Encounter Center, go to siouxcitylcic.com or facebook.com/sclandc.

