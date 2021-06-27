Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's free kids summer programming continues

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be continuing its "Exploration Wednesdays for Kids" hands-on learning series through July.

"'UnBEARable' Trouble on the Trail" -- a Campfire Stories class geared toward kids ages 2-7 -- will show how grizzly bears caused problems for Lewis & Clark. The 45-minute program will begin at 9:30 a.m. July 7 and conclude with a bear-themed activity.

"Grab Your Quill" -- a Junior Explorers class geared toward kids ages 8-12 -- will encourage journal writing in the style of Lewis & Clark. This 45-minute program will begin at 11 a.m. July 7 and conclude with a berry ink experiment.

Bird-related classes are slated for July 14, dancing will be examined on July 21, and colonial games will be the topic on July 28.

"Kids will be able to explore the many activities from the Lewis & Clark Expedition through dance and crafts this month," education coordinator Sara Olson said. "Hands-on activities are great ways to bring history to life."

No reservations are needed for the "Exploration Wednesdays for Kids" classes and materials will be free. For more information, contact Olson at 712-224-5242 or solson@siouxcitylcic.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.