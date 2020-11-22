Life of poet Robert V. Carr to be examined at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Performer and world traveler Michael McDonald will be presenting "Robert V. Carr: Poet of the Seth Bullock Brigade" as a Betty Strong Encounter Center program at 2 p.m. Sunday at facebook.com/sclandc.

Robert V. Carr was a veteran of the Spanish-American War with the South Dakota First Battalion, serving in the Pacific Theatre (Philippines). He was the official poet of the Seth Bullock Brigade -- a bunch of cowboys from the Black Hills region who took their ponies and saddles on an eastbound train and rode in Teddy Roosevelt's inauguration parade.

A presenter for both Humanities Nebraska and the South Dakota Humanities Council speakers bureaus, McDonald has performed all over the globe.

For more information on the Betty Strong Encounter Center as well as its programming, go to siouxcitylcic.com.

