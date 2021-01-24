 Skip to main content
Life of Thomas Paine to be examined in Encounter Center Facebook program
SIOUX CITY -- Author Scott Culpepper will be presenting "Thomas Paine: Voice of Revolution" during a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook program, beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 31.

It will be streamed at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.

Paine's prose captured the spirit of the American Revolution. Culpepper will examine the life, lessons and legacy of this extraordinary and controversial founder.

Culpepper is the author of "Francis Johnson and the English Separatist Influence: The Bishop of Brownism's Life, Ministry and Controversies" (Mercer University Press, 2011).  

