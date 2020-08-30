 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life of World War II hero examined as part of Encounter Center program
View Comments

Life of World War II hero examined as part of Encounter Center program

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Larry Fuller will be hosting "Unsung Hero: Rollin Fritch" as part of a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook presentation at 2 p.m. Sept. 6.

A Sioux City native, Fuller graduated from Central High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended Morningside College on the G.I. Bill.

Fuller will introduce a video featuring Rollin Fritch, a U.S. Coast Guard seaman who died at his weapons station while shooting a Japanese kamikaze during World War II. He was seen firing at the kamikaze until it struck his ship, killing him and 28 crewmates off of Luzon on Jan. 8, 1945.

Fuller's program will explain Fritch's link to Sioux City.

To access "Unsung Hero: Rollin Fritch," go to Facebook.com/sclandc.  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News