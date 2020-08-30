Life of World War II hero examined as part of Encounter Center program

A Sioux City native, Fuller graduated from Central High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended Morningside College on the G.I. Bill.

Fuller will introduce a video featuring Rollin Fritch, a U.S. Coast Guard seaman who died at his weapons station while shooting a Japanese kamikaze during World War II. He was seen firing at the kamikaze until it struck his ship, killing him and 28 crewmates off of Luzon on Jan. 8, 1945.