Life of World War II hero examined as part of Encounter Center program

SIOUX CITY -- Larry Fuller will be hosting "Unsung Hero: Rollin Fritch" as part of a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook presentation at 2 p.m. Sept. 6.
A Sioux City native, Fuller graduated from Central High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended Morningside College on the G.I. Bill.
Fuller will introduce a video featuring Rollin Fritch, a U.S. Coast Guard seaman who died at his weapons station while shooting a Japanese kamikaze during World War II. He was seen firing at the kamikaze until it struck his ship, killing him and 28 crewmates off of Luzon on Jan. 8, 1945.
Fuller's program will explain Fritch's link to Sioux City.
To access "Unsung Hero: Rollin Fritch," go to Facebook.com/sclandc.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!