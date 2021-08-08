Live bald eagle will be guest at Encounter Center presentation

SIOUX CITY -- A majestic, live bald eagle will be the guest of honor at "Learning About Eagles," a program taking place at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park road, at 2 p.m. Aug. 15.

The event, which will introduce audience members to the grace and beauty of the bald eagle, is appropriate to guests of all ages. However, audience members must preregister by calling 712-224-5242 or by emailing tbennett@siouxcitylcic.com. This program will be open to first 50 people.

The 45-minute presentation will be given by SOAR, an Iowa-based nonprofit that provides raptor rehabilitation, education and research. It is sponsored by the Marcia Poole Youth Fund, which endeavors to provide engaging and educational opportunities for Siouxland families.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historic Development, Inc.

