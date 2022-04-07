Local documentary, narrated by longtime broadcaster, to be screened at WIT

SIOUX CITY -- The documentary, "Growing Magic: The Mickey Mouse Cornfield Story," featuring narration by longtime Siouxland broadcaster Bruce Scheid, will be shown at 6 p.m. April 21 in the Cargill Auditorium at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4627 Stone Ave.

The documentary, written and produced by digital students at Buena Vista University, in Storm Lake, Iowa, tells the story of how the Walt Disney Company came to rural Iowa in 1988 to design and plant a cornfield in the image of Mickey Mouse celebrate the animated character's 60th birthday.

Recognized by his deep voice, Scheid was the agriculture reporter at KTIV-TV for more than 37 years. He died last year without being able to see "Growing Magic."

The screening of "Growing Magic" is part of WIT's Lifelong Learning Program course offerings.

