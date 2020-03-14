Local immigrant advocate featured in 'History at High Noon' program

SIOUX CITY -- In recognition of Women's History Month in March, "History at High Noon" will focus on the life on a local advocate for immigrants during a free presentation taking place at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Mary Treglia, a descendant of an early Italian immigrant in Sioux City, played with the "Bloomer Girls" women's baseball team and acted in several movies. She volunteered at the Community House after it opened in 1921, later serving as its director for more than 33 years. The Community House was later named in her honor.
Former Sioux City Public Museum history curator Grace Linden will highlight through historic images how Treglia helped immigrant populations with issues ranging from education to the job market to cultural situations.
Attendees are invited to bring their lunches to "History at High Noon" presentations. For more information on this or other presentations, call 712-279-6174 or visit Siouxcitymuseum.com.