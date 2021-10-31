Loess Hills Audubon Society to hold meeting at Briar Cliff University

SIOUX CITY -- Nature Conservancy associate director Graham McGaffin will be presenting a program when the Loess Hills Audubon Society meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 in the St. Francis Center at Briar Cliff University, 3303 Rebecca St.

McGaffin will share news concerning an international gathering of experts on loess soil and its restoration. McGaffin was part of the group that group.

For more information on the Audubon Society, contact the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's Dawn Snyder at 712-258-0838 or dsnyder@woodburyparks.org.

The Loess Hills Audubon Society, a chapter of the National Audubon Society, exists to educate the public to enjoy and promote birding, to support ornithology, and to become an advocate for wild areas and environmental issues.

