'Lonesome Ron' Affolter to present Betty Strong Encounter Center program
SIOUX CITY -- Singer, songwriter and recording artist "Lonesome Ron" Affolter will be sharing his western music in story and song during a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream presentation.

The program can be accessed at 2 p.m. June 13 at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

Affolter, a native of Mankato, Minnesota, plays guitar and banjo, and he does country yodeling as well. Over the years, he has performed in such dance and country/folk bands as The Eastside Pharaohs, Oak Grove String Band and Long Journey Home Bluegrass.

More information on the Betty Strong Encounter Center or the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is available by calling 712-224-5242.

