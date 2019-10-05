SIOUX CITY -- "Looking for America," a locally-sourced exhibition motivated by the notion that art can inspire dialogue and engagement across city, state and, even, national borders, is running now through Dec. 31 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Reflecting a nation that is diverse, complex and ever-evolving, "Looking for America" is part of a nonpartisan, 50 State Initiative organized by For Freedoms, a collective founded in 2016.
Admission to the exhibit is free. For more information, contact the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 712-224-5242.
Lower Fourth Street
The Lee Block, constructed in 1911 as a multi-use commercial building, was home to billiard halls, saloons, drug stores, furniture dealers, clothing shops and hardware stores. Notable occupants have been the O.P. Skaggs grocery store (1931-1951), the Scandinavian Bakery (1933-1973) and Cooper’s Market (1955-1992).
Sioux City Public Museum
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
People's Department Store on Fourth Street in Sioux City.
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Barber College and Del-Mar Grill on Fourth Street in Sioux City.
The Pink Pussy Cat was located at 901 Fourth St. in Sioux City. It closed in 1982 and this area of town was torn down in the mid-1980s to make way for the Sioux City Convention Center.
People’s Department Store operated on the northwest corner of Court and Fourth streets from 1937 to 1994.
Lower Fourth Street businesses included Albert's Shoe Repair and Oby's.
Lower Fourth Street businesses included A. Anderson & Sons Upholstering and K's Club.
Aalfs Manufacturing has occupied the Boston Block on Historic Fourth Street since 1929.
Harbor Inn on Fourth Street in Sioux City.
The Lexington Block building was originally occupied by the Dow Clothing Company (1891-95). Notable future occupants included a print shop (1895-97), the Henry A. Baker Company clothes manufacturing firm (1897-1916) and Max R. Mushkin’s clothing store (1917-28). Later, Zimmerman Furniture Company (1933-51) occupied the western half of the building while the Monarch Billiard Parlor (1934-56) operated the eastern half. The Sioux City Gospel Mission then owned the building until it was razed in 1987 to make way for the Sioux City Convention Center.
Dailey Antiques was located on Fourth Street in Sioux City.
Palm Tap and 4th St. Furniture on Fourth Street in Sioux City.
The Econ Optical and Hardware Hank stores are shown in this photo of the Call Terminal Building, which was renamed in 1930 after it was purchased by local financier and real estate developer George C. Call.
Sioux City businessman Fred T. Evans constructed the building that bears his name in 1890. In 1919 the building became a hotel and it functioned in that capacity until 1954. The building housed Robe’s Furniture and a motorcycle club until 2006 when it was renovated for the Heidman Law Firm.
The Major Block was built in 1889 and has been occupied by tenants including a hardware store and a hotel. During the early 1890s it served as the University of the Northwest’s (later Morningside College) College of Commerce. Currently the 21st Amendment and Francis Canteen are businesses in these buildings at the south side of Fourth Street near the intersection of Virginia Street.
This Romanesque building was constructed around 1895, but it is unclear who was its architect or builder. The building’s most notable occupant was People’s Department Store, which operated here from 1937 to 1994.
Lower Fourth Street businesses included The Harbor Inn, Chicago House and The Gospel Mission.
