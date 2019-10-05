for all seasons

“For All Seasons” by Connie Luhman, one of the many artists that will be on display in the “Looking for America” exhibit October through December at Betty Strong Encounter Center.

SIOUX CITY -- "Looking for America," a locally-sourced exhibition motivated by the notion that art can inspire dialogue and engagement across city, state and, even, national borders, is running now through Dec. 31 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Reflecting a nation that is diverse, complex and ever-evolving, "Looking for America" is part of a nonpartisan, 50 State Initiative organized by For Freedoms, a collective founded in 2016.

Admission to the exhibit is free. For more information, contact the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 712-224-5242.  

