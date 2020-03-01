'Magic Man' Fravel to perform 2 shows at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- "Magic Man" Corey Fravel will be performing shows at 12:30 and 2 p.m. March 8 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Known for his skills of prestidigitation, Fravel has been fascinated by magic ever since he saw magician David Blaine on TV as a kid.

Fravel will entertain audiences with a range of tricks that will leave his audiences awestruck.

"People are fascinated by magic," he said. "It's one of the few things that give them a sense of wonder."

Admission to Fravel's shows are free and a reception will follow.

