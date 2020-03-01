Many Moccasins dancers to perform at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe will bring their traditional American style of dance to the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Since its inception in 2001, this Native American dance ensemble performs traditional style of dance and incorporates their own unique theatrical twist. Originally founded by Lewis St. Cyr and his mother Therese St. Cyr, the Winnebago, Nebraska-based Many Moccasins provides an opportunity for all people to view a range of Native American dance styles.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center offers this program to foster understanding and peace among people who were in the area before Lewis and Clark, those who came after and those who continue to make their home in this region.

Admission to the Many Moccasins performance is free and a reception will follow the program.

