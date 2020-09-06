Monarch tagging program scheduled at Sioux City Prairie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The public is invited to learn about the southerly flight of monarch butterflies and help tag them as part of an educational program at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's Sioux City Prairie west gate, located on Talbot Road, about one-half mile north of its intersection with Military Road.

"Migrating monarch butterflies roost in trees and bushes, sometimes by the thousands, from the last week in August to the third week of September," naturalist Theresa Kruid said. "This gives community members an opportunity to participate in citizen science and learn more about monarch biology and pollinators."

Participants will be asked to wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for outdoor conditions since the program will walk through tall grasses as well as in terrain that is uneven and hilly.

To preregister for this free event, call the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 712-258-0838 or email Theresa Kruid at tkruid@woodburyparks.org.

