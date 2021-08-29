 Skip to main content
Monarch tagging set for Wednesday at Sioux City Prairie
Monarch tagging set for Wednesday at Sioux City Prairie

George Thompson/Chicago Tribune/TNS

SIOUX CITY -- Monarch Butterflies will soon begin their journey southward during their annual migration to Mexico.

The public is invited to learn more about the Monarch butterfly migration and help tag butterflies at an educational program beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Sioux City Prairie's west gate, located on Talbot Rd. about 1/2 mile north of its intersection with Military Road in Sioux City. 

Volunteers interested in helping tag butterflies are also being sought.

To sign up to help tag or report migratory monarchs, or to pre-register for this event, call the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at (712) 258-0838 or email Theresa Kruid at tkruid@woodburyparks.org. The event is free.

Attendees are advised to wear sturdy walking shoes and outdoor-appropriate clothing. The group will be walking through tall grasses and the terrain is uneven and hilly.

