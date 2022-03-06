Municipal Band to hold auditions for its summer concert series

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be holding auditions for open seats, beginning at noon March 19, at the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School band room, 1231 Grandview Blvd.

Positions are available for fulltime positions in most sections of the band as well as for substitute players.

Musicians wanting to audition must make an appointment by contacting personnel director Michelle Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com.

The Municipal Band's summer concert will run from June 5 through July 24 at the Grandview Park Bandshell. These Sunday evening concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

