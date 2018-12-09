SIOUX CITY -- History curator Matt Anderson will be conducting a guided walking tour at 12:05 p.m. Thursday for "The Power of Children," the current exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
The free, open-to-the-public, 40-minute tour focuses on the extraordinary stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White.
Organized by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, "The Power of Children" has been made possible through NEH on the Road, a special initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It has been adapted and toured nationally by Mid-America Arts Alliance.
The exhibit will be on display now through Jan. 6, 2019. For more information on this exhibit or any other, visit siouxcitymuseum.org.