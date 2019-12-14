Museum's History at High Noon to look at Sioux City's restaurant history

SIOUX CITY -- "History at High Noon" will be taking a look back at popular local eateries from 12:05 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Munson
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Restaurants, lunch counters and cafes are a big part of our everyday life. Archives manager Tom Munson will explore the history of
Sioux City's favorite places to eat.
×
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Attendees are invited to bring their lunch to this free presentation at the Sioux City Public Museum.
For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit
siouxcitymuseum.org.
Close
Cooks check the progress of a pizza in a wood-fired oven at Marto Brewing Company during an soft opening held in June 2019. The brewery and restaurant is located in the Promenade Complex in downtown Sioux City.
Egyptian eatery Nile Restaurant opened in summer 2019. Their chicken kebab comes with moist chicken slices as well as rice. limes and a dipping sauce.
An oversize torta shares plate space with an ingredient-heavy steamed taco from Taqueria Chango, which opened in Sioux City in 2019. The restaurant specializes in both Salvadoran and Mexican foods.
Jestin Van Maanen, makes a pizza for the coal-fired grill at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. The Siouxland chain added its first South Dakota location on New Year's Eve 2018.
Divina Ericksen, a native of Manila, brings authentic Filipino cuisine to Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering in Sergeant Bluff. The restaurant opened in November 2018.
Tonya Nelson, general manager of the Sioux City Bar Louie, said the gastropub is a place where patrons can "eat, drink and be happy." The restaurant opened near the Holiday Inn in downtown in 2018.
Owners Sandra and Gary Walker offer comfort food favorites in a casual setting at Sgt. Brew Grill & Pub, which opened in 2018 at 701 First St. in Sergeant Bluff.
Jimmy Johns last year opened its third Sioux City location at 3120 Floyd Blvd., in the former GUD N Free restaurant space.
Neveria Y Antojitos Cuauhtemoc's Cynthia Jurado holds up a "loco" hot dog at the restaurant, which opened in Sioux City in 2018.
Erik Munoz holds up a Grizzly Omelet -- an omelet made with three different types of meat at Brightside Cafe & Deli, the restaurant opened in 2018 that he co-owns.
Holding up his taqueria's signature nachos and tacos, La Monja Blanca owner Martin Lastor in 2018 opened a 3210 Gordon Drive sit-down restaurant to complement his popular 1109 Villa Ave. drive-thru.
Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop co-owners Varik Jolin and Keith Robinson are pictured in 2018. The two restaurateurs developed a menu of loaded hot dogs and nacho platters to satisfy the taste buds of the nightlife bar crowd.
Chef Joe Sepulveda poses for a photo at 1008 Key Club in December 2017.
Alejandro Robles holds a carne asada torta at Robles Taqueria in South Sioux City, opened in 2017.
From left, Elilly Restaurant and Coffee House co-owners Makda Gebre and Tewodros Worku hold a plate of food at their Ethiopian restaurant in Sioux City, which opened in late 2017.
From left, Jesse Miller and Scott Salem, co-owners of Table 32, are pictured with food in late 2017.
Chef Juan Vazquez cooks the fresh onions, peppers and tomatoes that will go into a serving of Campestre Mexican Restaurant's signature chicken fajita entree. The restaurant opened in the 1800 Pierce St. location that was formerly home to Green Gables in 2017.
Nicola Davila hands food to Alexander Davila as they and Marianna Lomeli, lower left and Christian Davila eat during opening day at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 4202 York St., in Sioux City in 2017.
Wheelhouse Bar & Grill opened in Sioux City in 2017.
From left, Mac Dolan and Rick Swanson of Crash! Boom! Bang! Whiskey Hole, a bar opened in Sioux City in 2017.
From left, Arianna Hines and Jackie Esquivel add toppings to a pizza at 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria shortly after the restaurant opened in 2017.
Bodega 401 manager Jason Nelson is pictured at the bar in 2017.
From left, Chris Nelson, corporate executive chef at CRAVE, works with cook Victor Cruz to prepare meals in the restaurant in 2017, shortly after it opened.
Jerry's Pizza
Mike Foister prepares a pizza at Jerry Pizza's Morningside Avenue location on July 25. The family business, started by Foister's parents in 1959, celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Jerry's Pizza
A pepperoni pizza is seen at the Jerry's Pizza location on Morningside Avenue on July 25.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Marto Brewing
From left, Joshua McKernan and Paco Fierro make a thin crust Neapolitan pizza at Marto Brewing Company.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Marto Brewing
Made with capicola, soppessata and a house Italian sausage, Marto Brewing Co.'s Marto's Meats pizza lives up to its name.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bootleggers
The Tequila Sunrise pizza is just one of the offering at Bootleggers, a restaurant located at the former McCarthy & Bailey's location.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Jestin Van Maanen checks the progress of a coal-fired pizza at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. Fully cooking a pizza at a temperature of 700 degrees in less than three minutes, P's currently has a coal fired Margherita and Bomber pizza on its menu.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
The coal-fired pizza oven is shown at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. In addition to coal fired pizzas, P's also make more traditional pizzas like the Pepperoni Cream Cheese, Buffalo and Chicken Alfredo.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Powwow Food
Indian Pizza Bites, made with fry bread bites, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, was created by Willy Bass, a Ho-Chunk Inc. training coordinator.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill general manager Jim Symons Sr., right, adds pepperoni to a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza while his son and restaurant owner Jim Symons Jr. watches.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Jim Symons Sr. slices up a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza inside the kitchen of Sharky's Pizzeria and Grill. Featuring a wide assortment of food items on its menu, Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill is located next to Sharky's Pub, which is own by Symons' wife Tammy Symons.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Book Club Recipe
MaryCae Madden of Sioux City, unveils her spaghetti pizza during a book club potluck at the South Sioux City Public Library in 2017. A book club regular, Madden loves to create crowd-pleasing dishes.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Hard Rock Wine Bar
A scampi flatbread pizza can be a perfect "finger food" when paired with wine, according to The Wine Bar's Kevin Sassano.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Arianna Hines makes a pepperoni pizza at 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria in 2017. The pizzeria's make 10 and 14-inch pies. A gluten-free crust is also available by request.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria's Tyler Hansen put a pizza inside a custom-built Neapolitan brick oven. The oven reaches 1,000 degrees and cooks the pie in around two minutes.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bob Roe's
A pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza at Bob Roe's Point After.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Bob Roe
Bob Roe serves himself a slice of pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza, his favorite at Bob Roe's Point After.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Bodega 401
Made with peppers, tomatoes, red onions mushrooms and arugula, Bodega 401's "Bad Hunter" pizza provides a healthier take on typical bar food.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bodega 401
Lead cook Patrick Everett sprinkles fresh arugula to a "Bad Hunter" pizza at Bodega 401.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Snack
Corrinna Lenort, registered dietitian at Hy-Vee, applies pizza sauce as she demonstrates the process of making a bite-sized cauliflower crust pizza in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Snack
A bite-sized cauliflower crust pizza is seen at Hy-Vee in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Election pizza
On election day 2016, the Journal staff got pizza (a newsroom election tradition), then spread out around the area or parked at phones to await results. By the way -- there is no "official" Journal pizza. We've have from several vendors and all have their fans and detractors.
Bruce Miller
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken owner Mike Shelburg prepares a large Boss pizza at his restaurant in South Sioux City on Friday, July 31, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken owner Mike Shelburg prepares a Chicken Queso Crunch pizza at his restaurant in South Sioux City on Friday, July 31, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Danielle Benoit of Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizza prepares a pizza in the kitchen of the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 in Le Mars, Iowa in January 2014.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Garbage pizza at the Junkyard Pub 'n Grub in Hinton, pictured Thursday, August 7, 2014.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Bartender Alex O'Neill holds up a jumbo-sized pizza in the kitchen of Buffalo Alice in 2014. It's expected to be a big seller during the Super Bowl.
Ally Karsyn
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Workers prepare pizzas at the Pizza Ranch restaurant on Floyd Boulevard.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch co-owner Jarrod DeGeorgia arranges pizzas for customers in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Mark Dobbins, a Sioux City Papa Murphy's franchisee, makes a goat cheese and fennel sausage pizza at his Gordon Drive store in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
A Papa Murphy's fennel sausage and sundried tomato pizza with added spinach is one of the Primo line tested in Sioux City in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Casey's General Store in Merrill
Jan Lawrence tosses dough for a pizza at Casey's General Store in Merrill, Iowa in 2011.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza owner John Lennon holds a "works" pizza in 2010.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
El Fredo Pizza
A "works" pizza at El Fredo Pizza in Sioux City in 2010.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!