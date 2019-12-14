You are the owner of this article.
Museum's History at High Noon to look at Sioux City's restaurant history
Museum's History at High Noon to look at Sioux City's restaurant history

SIOUX CITY -- "History at High Noon" will be taking a look back at popular local eateries from 12:05 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

Tom Munson, Sioux City Public Museum

Munson

Restaurants, lunch counters and cafes are a big part of our everyday life. Archives manager Tom Munson will explore the history of Sioux City's favorite places to eat.

Attendees are invited to bring their lunch to this free presentation at the Sioux City Public Museum.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.

