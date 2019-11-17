'Music from the Harp' program planned at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- "Music from the Harp," a program that will introduce audiences to the more than 1,000 working parts of a harp, will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Mary Watts, a harpist who has played with the Des Moines and Sioux City symphonies for the past decade, will lead the program. She will play selections while providing information about the instrument.
Admission to this program is free and a reception will follow.
