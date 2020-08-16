Music from the 'Singing Sisters' coming to the Encounter Center

Return to homepage ×
SIOUX CITY -- The "Singing Sisters," Dianna Spirk and Julie Krogh, will be presenting a program of musical favorites during a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook presentation at 2 p.m. Aug. 23.
Originally from Dakota City, Krogh is a former teacher and school administrator, and Spirk teaches music at Winnebago Public Schools and has written musicals in the past.
Both sisters enjoy sharing their love of gospel and Broadway music with the public.
To access a livestream of the performance from the "Singing Sisters," go to Facebook.com/sclandc.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
