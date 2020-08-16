You are the owner of this article.
Music from the 'Singing Sisters' coming to the Encounter Center
Music from the 'Singing Sisters' coming to the Encounter Center

singing sisters

“Singing Sisters” Dianna Spirk and Julie Krogh will bring, via Facebook, musical favorites from the Betty Strong Encounter Center Aug. 23.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The "Singing Sisters," Dianna Spirk and Julie Krogh, will be presenting a program of musical favorites during a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook presentation at 2 p.m. Aug. 23.

Originally from Dakota City, Krogh is a former teacher and school administrator, and Spirk teaches music at Winnebago Public Schools and has written musicals in the past.

Both sisters enjoy sharing their love of gospel and Broadway music with the public.

To access a livestream of the performance from the "Singing Sisters," go to Facebook.com/sclandc.  

