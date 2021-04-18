 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Musical sisters to present program of cowboy poetry and song
0 comments

Musical sisters to present program of cowboy poetry and song

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Musical sisters Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will be sharing western heritage in "Working the Land: Stories and Song" during a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream presentation.

The program will be available at Facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com, at 2 p.m. April 25.

The sisters, who grew up along Nebraska's Outlaw Trail Scenic Byway Highway 12, weave history, agriculture and human experience into a program that entertains and delights.

Marci Broyhill

Broyhill
Teresa Kay Orr

Orr

During this presentation, Broyhill will bring the aspect of storytelling with the rhythm and rhyme of cowboy poetry. Orr will add the element of music with her guitar and mellow voice.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Tread+ Treadmill Safety Incident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News