Musical sisters to present program of cowboy poetry and song

SIOUX CITY -- Musical sisters Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will be sharing western heritage in "Working the Land: Stories and Song" during a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream presentation.

The program will be available at Facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com, at 2 p.m. April 25.

The sisters, who grew up along Nebraska's Outlaw Trail Scenic Byway Highway 12, weave history, agriculture and human experience into a program that entertains and delights.

During this presentation, Broyhill will bring the aspect of storytelling with the rhythm and rhyme of cowboy poetry. Orr will add the element of music with her guitar and mellow voice.

