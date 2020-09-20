Nannestads to bring hymn festival to Betty Strong Encounter Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Joshua and Joanna Hawkins Nannestad will bring an afternoon of hymns of faith to the Betty Strong Encounter Center Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

The presentation “For the Beauty of the Earth: A Hymn Festival” will be streamed on the center’s Facebook site at www.facebook.com/sclandc.

Josh and Joanna Hawkins Nannestad have worked as church musicians and music educators for 20 years. They have served in Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, Congregational and Episcopal churches in a variety of roles playing, singing, conducting and teaching. Joanna has been an elementary music teacher, university chapel choral scholar, and most recently director of music liturgy for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Durant, Oklahoma, where Josh was a professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

The Nannestads are new to Sioux City; Josh has recently begun his new position as director of music education at Morningside College and will serve as conductor of the Master Chorale when it returns in the spring.

