 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nannestads to bring hymn festival to Betty Strong Encounter Center
View Comments

Nannestads to bring hymn festival to Betty Strong Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua and Joanna Hawkins Nannestad

Josh and Joanna Hawkins Nannestad will present an afternoon of great hymns of faith through the Betty Strong Encounter Center’s Facebook page Sept. 27.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Joshua and Joanna Hawkins Nannestad will bring an afternoon of hymns of faith to the Betty Strong Encounter Center Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

The presentation “For the Beauty of the Earth: A Hymn Festival” will be streamed on the center’s Facebook site at www.facebook.com/sclandc.

Josh and Joanna Hawkins Nannestad have worked as church musicians and music educators for 20 years. They have served in Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, Congregational and Episcopal churches in a variety of roles playing, singing, conducting and teaching. Joanna has been an elementary music teacher, university chapel choral scholar, and most recently director of music liturgy for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Durant, Oklahoma, where Josh was a professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

The Nannestads are new to Sioux City; Josh has recently begun his new position as director of music education at Morningside College and will serve as conductor of the Master Chorale when it returns in the spring.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News